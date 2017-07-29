Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes Fenway debut
Devers went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored while making his Fenway Park debut in Boston's 4-2 loss to Kansas City on Friday.
In addition to Devers' debut in Boston, Eduardo Nunez made his debut in a Red Sox uniform Friday, serving as Boston's designated hitter. There's much speculation about Nunez's impact on Devers' playing time, but for one game there was room for each in the lineup. Manager John Farrell told Tim Britton of the Providence Journal that Nunez will get reps at first base, adding to his experience at the other three infield spots and both outfield corners. If Devers is hitting, Farrell will make it work so that both he and Nunez are getting plenty of at-bats.
