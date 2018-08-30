Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes first rehab appearance

Devers (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a double and played five innings at third base for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

Devers played his first rehab game since the Red Sox placed him on the disabled list Aug. 17 with a strained left hamstring. This is Devers' second DL stint due to a hamstring injury, so expect the Red Sox to make sure he's rehabbed fully. The 21-year-old third baseman could return to Boston's active roster this weekend.