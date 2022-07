Devers isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays due to right hamstring tightness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Devers tweaked his hamstring during Friday's blowout loss to Toronto, and manager Alex Cora said that it's possible that the third baseman will require a trip to the injured list. Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs and Yolmer Sanchez would likely see additional playing time if Devers is ultimately placed on the IL.