Devers went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

His fourth-inning shot off Jose Berrios tied the score at 3-3, but Boston was never able to take a lead in the game. Devers has been locked in since the All-Star break, slashing .328/.394/.656 over his last 17 games with six of his 26 home runs on the season, as he closes in on the third 30-homer campaign of his career.