Imaging on Devers' left knee revealed a bone bruise Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Devers will be viewed as day-to-day going forward, and a trip to the injured list isn't expected. Devers was removed from Tuesday's game due to his injury and attempted to play through it Wednesday, but the results of his MRI will presumably keep him out of the lineup for multiple games. Pablo Reyes will start at third base Thursday and will likely continue to do so while the All-Star infielder is sidelined.