Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Needs more rehab appearances
Devers (hamstring) will continue to rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket for a few more games, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox want to make sure Devers is past the hamstring injury, especially because he came back too soon from his previous hamstring strain. Pawtucket has three games remaining in the regular season and will not qualify for the postseason, so Devers can continue to get at-bats through Monday. He should be back to Boston by early next week.
