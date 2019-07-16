Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not cooling off after break

Devers went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.

The All-Star break did little to cool off Devers' hot bat. The third baseman, who deserved to be an All-Star but wasn't, is 6-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in the four games since the break.