Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Thursday's lineup

Devers is out of the lineup against Toronto on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Devers will head to the bench for the third time in the past four games as Eduardo Nunez gets the nod at third base for the series finale. Since coming off the DL last week, Devers has gone 1-for-11 with one walk and two runs scored.

