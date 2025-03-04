Devers (shoulders) will not make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday against the Rays as initially anticipated, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Devers has been slow-played this spring following last season's shoulder issues and doesn't feel up to speed yet while taking live batting practice, so he has asked Red Sox manager Alex Cora to delay his spring debut a bit. This seems to be more about Devers wanting to get his timing down and not any kind of physical setback, but the potential red flags are starting to pile up this spring with the 28-year-old.
