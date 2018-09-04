Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting first game back

Devers is not starting Tuesday against the Braves, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Reports indicated that Devers would be reduced to a platoon role after returning from a hamstring injury, and those reports look accurate so far. With southpaw Sean Newcomb on the mound, Eduardo Nunez will start at third base in place of Devers.

