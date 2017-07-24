Devers is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The top prospect wasn't expected to start Monday since lefty James Paxton is taking the hill for Seattle. Devers will likely begin acting on the large side of a platoon at third base with Tuesday's game when right-hander Felix Hernandez take the hill for the opposition. For Monday night, Deven Marrero will pick up a start at the hot corner, and will likely do so whenever a lefty is on the hill moving forward.