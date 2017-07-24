Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting first game up
Devers is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The top prospect wasn't expected to start Monday since lefty James Paxton is taking the hill for Seattle. Devers will likely begin acting on the large side of a platoon at third base with Tuesday's game when right-hander Felix Hernandez take the hill for the opposition. For Monday night, Deven Marrero will pick up a start at the hot corner, and will likely do so whenever a lefty is on the hill moving forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially moved to active roster•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes splash in Triple-A debut•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Elevated to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Playing time at Pawtucket opens up•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back in action at Double-A•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...