Devers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Devers started Boston's first two games of the season but will sit Saturday. Eduardo Nunez will slide over to third base in Devers' place, with Brock Holt starting at second. Devers is 2-for-8 with three RBI so far this season.

