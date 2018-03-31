Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting Saturday
Devers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Devers started Boston's first two games of the season but will sit Saturday. Eduardo Nunez will slide over to third base in Devers' place, with Brock Holt starting at second. Devers is 2-for-8 with three RBI so far this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be ready Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Feels fine after bruising knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits spring game Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits third homer Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Expected to hit in middle of lineup•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...