Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially moved to DL
Devers (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
The transaction was fully expected after Devers exited Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins with a strained left hamstring, an injury that would have resulted in a multi-game absence. The DL move will allow Devers to rest up for at least the next week and a half, though it's not clear yet if he'll be ready to rejoin the Red Sox in the minimum amount of time. The Red Sox called up Tzu-Wei Lin to add depth at the hot corner, but it's expected that Eduardo Nunez or Brock Holt could end up seeing most of the time at the position while Devers is idle.
