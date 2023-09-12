Devers is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Luis Urias will start at the hot corner, batting eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers four-hit performance•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Draws start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: X-rays come back negative•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Set for X-rays•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Scratched with wrist injury•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Three hits, homer in win•