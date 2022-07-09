Devers (back) isn't expected to hit the injured list but won't play until at least Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Devers left Friday's game against the Yankees and won't take part in the final two games of the series. Bobby Dalbec will be the third baseman Saturday and could be called on again Sunday, but Devers should have the chance to return for another key divisional matchup Monday against the Rays.