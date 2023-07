Devers is out of the starting lineup Monday against Oakland due to right calf tightness and is being considered day-to-day, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers felt some tightness in his calf during Sunday's game and mentioned the issue to skipper Alex Cora after the game, per Mike Monaco of ESPN. The team is hopeful it'll be a one-day absence for Devers, who will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the second game of the series.