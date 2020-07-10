Devers made a late appearance in Thursday's intrasquad game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Devers awaited the results of a fourth COVID-19 test in the past few days before he was allowed to participate. He's been tested so frequently because the Red Sox believe he was exposed to someone with the virus. "I feel healthy," Devers said. "It was tough at first, not knowing if potentially I had it, but luckily I had those negative tests that were taken and also just focused on working hard." The 23-year-old third baseman had a breakout 2019 season, when he hit 32 home runs and drove in 115 runs over 156 games.
