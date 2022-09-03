Devers went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and two walks in Friday's 9-1 win over Texas.

Devers scored a run in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI double and scoring again in the fifth. He's gone 4-for-7 with three doubles over his last two games after snapping an 0-for-20 skid. The star third baseman is now slashing .291/.349/.537 with 62 extra-base hits and 70 RBI through 115 games.