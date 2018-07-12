Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Placed on DL

Devers landed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to shoulder inflammation, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers was held out of Wednesday's tilt with Texas after being a little banged up, and the Red Sox have since decided to shut him down to allow him to return to health. With the All-Star break approaching, the 21-year-old third baseman shouldn't be forced to miss much time, as he'll be eligible for activation starting July 21 versus Detroit.

