Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Placed on DL
Devers landed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to shoulder inflammation, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers was held out of Wednesday's tilt with Texas after being a little banged up, and the Red Sox have since decided to shut him down to allow him to return to health. With the All-Star break approaching, the 21-year-old third baseman shouldn't be forced to miss much time, as he'll be eligible for activation starting July 21 versus Detroit.
