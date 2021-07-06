Devers went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBI during Monday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Devers delivered an RBI single his first time up and then swatted a two-run shot in the fourth to put Boston up 4-1. The 24-year-old already has three multi-hit games in July and continues to look more and more like the breakout player from 2019. For the year, Devers is slashing .290/.357/.581 with 21 homers, 71 RBI, 58 runs scored, three steals and a 29:82 BB:K over 347 at-bats and was recently named a starter for his first career All-Star Game.