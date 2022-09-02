Devers went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI against Texas in a 9-8 victory Thursday.

Devers came up big late in the contest, doubling home a run to kick off an eighth-inning Boston comeback that included his two-run double in the ninth. The big performance snapped a five-game drought during which the third baseman went hitless over 20 at-bats. Devers is tied for seventh in the league with 35 doubles on the campaign.