Play

Devers went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs Friday against the Yankees.

Devers blasted his seventh bomb of the year to give the Red Sox an early lead in a game they'd go on to win. He's now left the yard four times over his last five games, and since entering the lineup on July 25, he's rewarded fantasy managers with an amazing .356/.420/.699 slash line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast