Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 2-1 win against Houston on Tuesday.

Returning from a 10-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Devers was responsible for both of Boston's runs with an RBI double in the fourth inning and what proved to be the game-winning solo home run in sixth. The 25-year-old slashed .300/.327/.660 across 13 July games and was able to carry over that performance to his first August contest. Through 88 games this season, Devers is slashing .326/.380/.612 with 23 home runs, 63 runs and 57 RBI.