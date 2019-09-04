Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Produces again

Devers went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Tuesday against the Twins.

Devers made his lone hit of the contest count, as he recorded his 29th home run. While he's gone hitless in five of his last 10 games, Devers has balanced that out with three multi-hit performances, six RBI and 11 runs in that span. In addition to his outstanding counting stat contributions, Devers has maintained a .320/.369/.579 line across 600 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories