Devers (ankle) isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, but he hit in the cage, did some running and fielded grounders, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 23-year-old is absent from the lineup for the second straight contest due to a sore ankle, but he was feeling "way better" after Tuesday's workout, per manager Ron Roenicke. The skipper didn't indicate whether Devers was likely to return to action for Wednesday's contest, but he's clearly trending in the right direction.