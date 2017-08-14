Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Provides key blast Sunday
Devers entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
The Red Sox looked dead in the water in the ninth inning against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, who showed little of the command problems he had in Friday's series opener. Behind 1-2 in the count, Devers connected on a 103-mph fastball, depositing into the bullpen in left-center field to send the game into extra innings. It was easily the biggest hit of his young career and comes at a time when opponents are learning how to pitch to the rookie. Manager John Farrell told Tim Britton of the Providence Journal that opponents are pitching him hard in and soft away. As such, Farrell wants Devers to play two or three consecutive days, then give him a day to watch and learn. That was the plan for Sunday before he entered as a pinch hitter during the middle innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Takes seat amid first MLB slump•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks third homer in eighth game•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Moves up to fifth spot•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Churns out four-hit game•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes deep on review•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...