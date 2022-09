Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Devers launched his 27th home run in the top of the ninth, giving Boston a 5-1 cushion, but it turned out to be needed when the Reds plated two off Matt Strahm. Devers has reached base safely in nine straight games, going 12-for-37 (.324) with two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI, one steal and three runs scored during that stretch.