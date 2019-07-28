Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Raking in doubles

Devers went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs Saturday in the Red Sox's 9-5 win over the Yankees.

Devers has been a menace for the Yankees' pitching staff through the first three games of the series, totaling eight hits -- including five doubles and a home run -- over 15 at-bats. Boston's newly christened No. 2 hitter will stick in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale.