Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Raps homer in win

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Rangers.

Devers' blast was one of five Boston hit and tied the game in the fifth inning, giving him an RBI in each of the last three games. He's now tied for the team lead with 44 RBI. Devers has primarily hit fourth or fifth since the middle of May, which has been a boon to his run production, as he's knocked in 21 runs over his last 21 games.

