Devers is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Athletics.

Devers will take a seat for the first time since June 14 as the Red Sox launch their three-game series in Oakland. The third baseman has been red-hot since returning to action following the All-Star break, going 6-for-13 with three solo homers, two doubles and five runs scored over Boston's series in Chicago. Justin Turner will start at third base while Adam Duvall enters the lineup in center field after some shuffling and will bat fifth in the series opener with the Athletics.