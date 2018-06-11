Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reaches base twice
Devers went 1-for-2 with one walk and an RBI during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
Devers drove in a run during the second inning on a single to right center, tying the game at one, although Chicago would ultimately pull away for the 5-2 victory. Despite a dismal .232 batting average, the 21-year-old is starting to put it together at the dish, collecting a base knock in each of his last five games. Devers has slugged nine home runs and driven in 29 across 58 games in just his second season of big-league action.
