Devers and the Red Sox avoided arbitration Friday by coming to terms on a one-year, $4.575 million deal, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Devers was decent but hardly dominant in 2020, posting a .263/.310/.483 slash line with career worsts in both walk rate (5.2 percent) and strikeout rate (27.0 percent). His 109 wRC+ fell roughly at the midpoint between his poor 2018 season (90 wRC+) and his strong 2019 campaign (132 wRC+). The Red Sox will be hoping that the 24-year-old's 2019 form best represents who he'll be going forward.