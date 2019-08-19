Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Records four more hits

Devers went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI and two runs in a 13-7 victory against the Orioles on Sunday.

The 22-year-old became the first MLB player with more than 100 RBI this season with his four runs driven in during the comeback win. He's red hot right now, going 20-for-37 (.541) in his last eight games, which has raised his average almost 20 points in about 10 days. Devers is contributing in multiple categories, though, with a .335 average, 27 home runs, 102 runs and eight steals in 499 at-bats this season.