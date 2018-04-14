Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Records three hits
Devers went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's over the Orioles.
The double was Devers' fifth on the season. He's hitting .271 with one home run and 10 RBI in 12 games. Batting near the middle of the lineup is giving Devers some RBI opportunities, and he's been taking advantage so far.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Knocks in two Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits second homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be ready Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Feels fine after bruising knee•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...