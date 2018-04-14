Devers went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's over the Orioles.

The double was Devers' fifth on the season. He's hitting .271 with one home run and 10 RBI in 12 games. Batting near the middle of the lineup is giving Devers some RBI opportunities, and he's been taking advantage so far.

