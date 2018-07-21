Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reinstated from disabled list
Devers (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, Devers will rejoin the active roster having missed just six games due to shoulder inflammation. He will likely slide right back into the starting lineup against the Tigers on Saturday.
