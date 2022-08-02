Devers (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined by the hamstring injury since July 23, and he'll rejoin the active roster Tuesday after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Devers hit .300/.327/.660 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games during July before going down with the injury. The Red Sox have yet to release their official lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Houston, but he'll presumably be in the starting nine.
