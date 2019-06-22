Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains on bench
Devers (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Devers will miss out on a second straight start due to a tight right hamstring, but the Red Sox don't seem to be concerned about him requiring a trip to the 10-day injured list. As evidence, manager Alex Cora deployed him as a pinch hitter in Friday's 7-5 win, with Devers coming through with an RBI single. He should be available off the bench again Saturday and could be back in the lineup at third base or designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
