Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains on pace for quick return

Devers (hamstring) will take ground balls Thursday, and he's hopeful to return after missing the minimum, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left hamstring strain, but it wasn't deemed overly serious. He'll test the injury while taking ground balls and hitting on the field Thursday, and if all goes well, he should return to action sometime next week.