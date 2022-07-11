Devers (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox are continuing to take a day-by-day approach with Devers, who will be on the bench for a third straight game while he contends with a sore lower back. Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, manager Alex Cora mentioned over the weekend that he plans to be careful with Devers' usage on the Tropicana Field turf during the four-game series with Tampa Bay, so if the 25-year-old returns to the lineup in the next few days, it may be as a designated hitter.