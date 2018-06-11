Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Removed for PH in key spot
Devers, who batted fifth in the order and recorded his first RBI in 14 games Sunday, was removed for a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Devers is fighting a slump, the first taste of adversity in his young career, but has strung together five straight games with a hit. However, it's not a good sign when a five-hole hitter is being pulled from a key moment in a game for pinch hitter. One can cite that the left-handed hitting Devers wasn't in an ideal spot against White Sox left-hander Jace Fry, but it was a small sign of the team's wavering confidence in the 21-year-old third baseman, whose batting average sits at .232 entering Monday's game in Baltimore.
