Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Replaces Nunez at third

Devers went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over the Yankees.

Devers didn't play the first two games of the series in New York but was in the lineup at third base for Thursday's finale with Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) unavailable. Nunez's injury is expected to sideline him until early next week, so Devers is in line for consistent at-bats. He's 6-for-28 since coming off the disabled list earlier this month but has hits in four of the last five games, so there's some evidence the bat is coming around. Manager Alex Cora could also use Brock Holt at third while Nunez rehabs.