Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Replaces Nunez at third
Devers went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over the Yankees.
Devers didn't play the first two games of the series in New York but was in the lineup at third base for Thursday's finale with Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) unavailable. Nunez's injury is expected to sideline him until early next week, so Devers is in line for consistent at-bats. He's 6-for-28 since coming off the disabled list earlier this month but has hits in four of the last five games, so there's some evidence the bat is coming around. Manager Alex Cora could also use Brock Holt at third while Nunez rehabs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Benched against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Enters for hurting Nunez•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out against another lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sitting versus lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...