Devers returned to spring training Friday after the Dominican Republic was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers went 2-for-16 with two walks and zero RBI over four games while serving as the designated hitter and cleanup hitter. Manny Machado was the starter at third base. Devers will get his reps at third base over the final two weeks before the regular season kicks off. Prior to the WBC, Devers made 14 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.