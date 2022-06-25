Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.
Devers was back in the lineup after getting an off-day Wednesday and cranked his team-leading 17th homer. The 25-year-old third baseman is blossoming into one of the league's best hitters, ranking fourth in average (.331), sixth in slugging (.612) and in OPS (.998). Devers has never gone more than one game without a basehit.
