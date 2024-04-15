Devers (shoulder) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Guardians.
Devers missed four contests with a lingering left shoulder issue, but he's feeling well enough to return to action for Monday's Patriots Day game. He and his teammates will be going up against right-hander Xzavion Curry.
