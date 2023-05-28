Devers (calf) will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Devers was idle for the first two games of the series in Arizona while battling a sore left calf, but after he was able to run on the field without issue Sunday, he'll be cleared to enter the lineup for the finale. In his return to action, Devers will be looking to put an end to a 2-for-19 skid at the plate over his last five starts before he hit the bench with the injury.
