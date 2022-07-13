Devers will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games due to back discomfort, Devers checked back into the lineup Tuesday at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Boston's 3-2 loss. Though manager Alex Cora previously expressed some hesitation about using Devers at third base on the turf at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field, the 25-year-old's inclusion in the lineup at the hot corner suggests he's feeling good following his return to action a day ago.