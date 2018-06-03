Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Rides pine Sunday

Devers is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Mired in a 2-for-20 slump over his past five starts, Devers will be given the day off to clear his head in the series finale against the reigning World Series champs. Eduardo Nunez takes over at the hot corner in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories