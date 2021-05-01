Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over Texas.

Devers' 105.6 mph line shot the opposite way barely cleared the wall in left field for his seventh of the season. He had earlier lined out on a ball that exited his bat at 105.5 mph. Boston manager said before the game that it looked like Devers was getting into a groove where he hits everything hard, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports. "It feels like he's going to go into one of those runs like he did in Baltimore early on that he's going to start hitting everything hard and the ball is going to start going out of the ballpark," Cora said. During the streak in Baltimore to which Cora referred, Devers went 7-for-16 with five homers and 10 RBI in three games.