Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Scores twice in win
Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rays.
Devers, who hit his 31st home run of the season in Saturday's loss, singled and scored in the first inning Sunday before walking and eventually scoring a second run on a wild pitch. The 22-year-old is slashing just .213/.180/.360 through 18 games this month, though he still owns an impressive .307/.359/.551 season slash line to go with 123 runs, 112 RBI and eight steals.
