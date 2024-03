Devers was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle due to left shoulder soreness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers was previously set to start at third base and bat second. Whether the absence will extend beyond Friday remains to be seen. With Devers out, Bobby Dalbec will start at third base, while Tyler O'Neill will move from fifth to second in the batting order between Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida.